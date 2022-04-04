Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

INFY stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

