Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $60,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

