Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 80,219 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.