Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of INOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 41,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Innodata has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.07.
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
