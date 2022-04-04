Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires 228,710 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 349,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,300. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

