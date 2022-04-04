Insider Buying: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Acquires $26,926,040.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innoviva alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.