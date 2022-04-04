Insider Buying: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) COO Purchases 6,200 Shares of Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) COO William Roland Mann purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBSE stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.49. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 127,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

