Insider Buying: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) COO Purchases 6,200 Shares of Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) COO William Roland Mann purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NBSE stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.49. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.46.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.