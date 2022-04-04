Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $19,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

