Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director Sells 3,643 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.