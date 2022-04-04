Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $31,185.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00.
NYSE BSX opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.