Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $31,185.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

