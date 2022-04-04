Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $87,693.84 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.