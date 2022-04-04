Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,128. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,117 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

