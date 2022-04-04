Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,998,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

