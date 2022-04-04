Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

INSI opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.