Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NSP stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,444. Insperity has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

