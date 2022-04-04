Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
