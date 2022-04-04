Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

