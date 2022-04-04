Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 32 1 2.97 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,429.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 83.64%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 7.19 $76.03 billion $112.23 24.98 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 6.87 -$52.44 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.51% 31.56% 22.21% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphabet beats Integral Ad Science on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

