InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

IHG stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,335. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

