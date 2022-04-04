International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.