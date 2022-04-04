International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

THM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,821. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

