Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.21. 5,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 164.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.