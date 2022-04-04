Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 858,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 19.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 218,778 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

