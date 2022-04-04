Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

