Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

