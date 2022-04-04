Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,326. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

