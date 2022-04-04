Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

VTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 54,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,011. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

