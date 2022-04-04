IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQEPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 94,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

