Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,984,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
