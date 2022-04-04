Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,984,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.