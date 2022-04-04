IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IRCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 28,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,651. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

