IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
IRCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 28,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,651. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
