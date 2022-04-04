iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,703,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.