iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $263.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.14 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.