iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MEAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 70,535 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.