iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.00 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

