iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stock Position Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

