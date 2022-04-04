iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,433,400 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $41.28.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $11,448,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

