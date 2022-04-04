IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.25).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IWG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($168,980.88).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.03).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

