James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

JHX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,506. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

