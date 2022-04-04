Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,364 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54.

