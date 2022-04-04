Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 51,372 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

