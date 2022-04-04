Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $167.17 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.