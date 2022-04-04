Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,609 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.33 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

