Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Nelson Peltz Purchases 201,005 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) insider Nelson Peltz bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$35.71 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of A$7,177,888.55 ($5,396,908.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.5358 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

