JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 5.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 1,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,454,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

