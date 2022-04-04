Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$16.66 and a one year high of C$22.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

