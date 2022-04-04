Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.
TSE:SIS opened at C$17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$16.66 and a one year high of C$22.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Recommended Stories
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.