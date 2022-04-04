Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BYD Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BYD in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $57.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. BYD has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

About BYD (Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.