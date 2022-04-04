Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Country Garden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

About Country Garden (Get Rating)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.