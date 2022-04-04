JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 5,616 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,451 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 213,489 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

