Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.00.
JLL stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. 2,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,589. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
