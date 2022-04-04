JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Signify stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Signify has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.
About Signify (Get Rating)
