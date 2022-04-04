JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 635

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.11.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.